Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.08 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.99 and a 200 day moving average of $463.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

