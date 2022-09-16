Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

