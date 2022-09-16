Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.