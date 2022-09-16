Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

