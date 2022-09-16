Virginia National Bank Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Virginia National Bank lessened its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,514. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

