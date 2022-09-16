Virginia National Bank Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Virginia National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 398,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $23.36.

