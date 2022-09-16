Virginia National Bank Sells 195 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Virginia National Bank reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.07. 7,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

