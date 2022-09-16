Virginia National Bank Sells 27,463 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Virginia National Bank reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,463 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. 90,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $22.03.

