Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

VTY opened at GBX 752 ($9.09) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 849.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 763.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

