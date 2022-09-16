Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.67.
Volkswagen Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
