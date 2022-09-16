Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.67.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

