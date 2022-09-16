Vortex Defi Hits Market Cap of $5,454.12 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $5,454.12 and approximately $98.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000410 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official website is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

