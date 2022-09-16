vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

VTVT stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -1.39. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.