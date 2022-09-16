W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.2 %

WRB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.94. 2,469,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $6,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.