W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 3rd

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Dividend History for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.