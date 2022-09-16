Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.88

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and traded as high as $145.75. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $144.10, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.14.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.