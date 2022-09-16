Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WMT opened at $133.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

