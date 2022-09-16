Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 78,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

