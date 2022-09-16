Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,899,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,824. The company has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

