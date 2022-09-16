WanSwap (WASP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $783,971.97 and approximately $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About WanSwap
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WanSwap
