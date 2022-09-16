Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Waste Management stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.