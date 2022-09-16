WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Hits $15.94 Million

WaykiChain (WICC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $282,507.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 157% against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 570% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

