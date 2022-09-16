Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,039 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 351,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

