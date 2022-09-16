Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.37. 47,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,118. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

