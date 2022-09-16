Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

