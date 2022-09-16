Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,681 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.
Clorox Price Performance
Clorox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.