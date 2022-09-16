Wedbush Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.23.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,976.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,976.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $575,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,966,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,341 shares of company stock worth $8,250,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.