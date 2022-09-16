WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Down 2.4%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.97. 1,522,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 632,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
WeTrade Group Trading Down 9.6 %
WeTrade Group Company Profile
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeTrade Group (WETG)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.