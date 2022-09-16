Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

WY stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

