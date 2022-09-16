WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. WildBrain traded as low as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 34662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

WILD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.77. The company has a market cap of C$382.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

