Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VIRI opened at $7.76 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

