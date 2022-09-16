Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

