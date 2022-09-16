Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.59 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00049620 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $27.59 million and $12.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 166.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,561.73 or 0.33443514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00844165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,834,123 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wing Finance’s official website is wing.finance.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

