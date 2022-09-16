Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Shares Down 0.2%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 13,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
