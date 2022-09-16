Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Shares Down 0.2%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 13,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

