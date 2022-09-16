Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 345,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,600,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 650,861 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.