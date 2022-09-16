Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. 23,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,835. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

