Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,080. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.87.

