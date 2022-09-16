Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $32.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.