Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 71,228 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

