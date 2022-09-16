Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.42.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec downgraded Woolworths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

Featured Stories

