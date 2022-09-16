Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.35

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.01. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 2,634,948 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

