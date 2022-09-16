Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 569,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.