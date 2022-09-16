Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. 306,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

