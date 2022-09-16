Worth Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,129 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

