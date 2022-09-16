Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115.38 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $276.67 or 0.01385555 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $115.38 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,247,760 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

