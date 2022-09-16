Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $96.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

