Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,849,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 5,747,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.4 days.

Xinyi Glass Trading Up 0.6 %

XYIGF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.