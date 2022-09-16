Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,849,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 5,747,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.4 days.
Xinyi Glass Trading Up 0.6 %
XYIGF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.
