XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Director Acquires $434,601.77 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 24,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,732,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

