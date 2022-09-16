Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 270,687 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Xtant Medical worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

