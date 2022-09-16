Yearn Secure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,974.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $136,645.19 and approximately $13,974.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yearn Secure alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 282.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,429.39 or 0.72193520 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00829040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yearn Secure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yearn Secure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Secure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.