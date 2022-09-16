Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

NASDAQ CTIB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.